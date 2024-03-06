CA confirms promotions of 46 AFP ranking officials

The Commission on Appointments confirmed the promotion of 46 Generals/Flag Officers and Senior Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday.

Camiguin Lone District Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, who chairs the CA Committee on National Defense, recommended the approval of the ad interim appointment of the AFP officials during the CA plenary session at the Senate of the Philippines.

“Your committee Mr. Chairman your honor, after deliberating on their qualifications and fitness during the public hearing, determined that they are fit and qualified to be promoted to the ranks where they’re appointed and therefore ruled to recommend to the plenary, to the commission to confirmed [their] ad interim appointment,” Romualdo said before the bicameral plenary.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense, manifested his support for the promotion of several high-ranking AFP officials due to their dedicated service to the country and the Filipino people.

Cavite's 2nd district Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla stressed the AFP plays a crucial in the Philippine society as they lead the military organization with “honor, integrity, and distinction.”

“In this ever-evolving landscape of geopolitics, the role of our armed forces is crucial. Their expertise, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment to defending our nation’s interest, ensure our safety and security,” Mercado-Revilla said.

She also recognized the remarkable contribution of female military officials amid the country’s commemoration of Women’s Month.

“They embodied the spirit of strength and excellence, breaking barriers and strongholds in a world that dominated by men and paving the way of future generations of women leaders,” she added.

Further, Tulfo acknowledged that the work of the AFP must be a thankless job.

“I want everyone to know that the AFP, their institution is one of the most admirable in the government. Their professionalism is the model that other agencies should and must be followed.

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. expressed admiration for the milestone achieved by 46 AFP officials as he commended them for their contributions to keeping the people and the country secure and safe.

“When people see men and women like you in your decorated uniforms, your heroism and bravery are often highlighted. The climb to get there sometimes gets eclipsed by the Everest of your success,” the senator said.

“And so as we laud all your contributions to our nation, we likewise manifest our support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of our 46 officers present,” Revilla added.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who was an alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy, warmly congratulated the AFP officials, “as they successfully passed the scrutiny of this august Constitutional body.”

“Serving one’s country is the highest sacrifice any person could offer. No amount of prestige, power, and money could ever surpass the honor and blessing of offering one’s life to our beloved Motherland,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa and Senator Risa Hontiveros offered a snappy salute to the newly promoted AFP officers.

Hontiveros highlighted the AFP’s crucial role in promoting better connection between the military and police forces as well as defending the country’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea and all maritime zones within the archipelago.

Senator Joel Villanueva, for his part, acknowledged the newly promoted AFP officials who were hailed from his hometown, Bulacan.

“All of them deserve confirmation of their appointments for their significant contributions to the military and their dedication to serving the Filipino and again I am so proud and so honored that my fellow Bulacaños are excelling in their chosen field,” he said.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go commended the men and women in the military for their exceptional contribution and tireless service to the Filipino people.

“I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to each and every one of you for your courage and efforts in defending our beloved country at all causes. Pandemic, typhoon, earthquakes, and in time of war in Marawi, you are one of the reasons why we maintained peace and order in the country,” Go said.

“I am in full support of all our uniformed personnel, and thanks for your service,” he added.

Camarines Sur 2nd District Representative Luis Raymund Villafuerte reiterated the CA panel motion to confirm the appointments of the military officials.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri led the CA plenary's confirmation of the ad interim appointments of 46 AFP generals, flag, and senior officers.

“We have enjoyed the democracy and the freedom we have today due to the sacrifices you’ve made for our nation and we are grateful,” Zubiri said.