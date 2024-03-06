Bong Go leads groundbreaking of Medical Arts building in Tayabas City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Medical Arts building within the premises of the Southern Luzon Multispecialty Medical Center in Tayabas, Quezon Province on Tuesday, 5 March.

This is part of the senator's ongoing efforts to bring quality healthcare closer to Filipinos, emphasizing the importance of accessible and comprehensive medical services especially in the grassroots.

“Isang paraan po ito na mas maparami pa natin ang mga ospital at mapa-improve pa natin ang ating healthcare system. Ako po kasi ang chairman ng Committees on Health and on Sports sa Senado. Importante ang kalusugan at ang pagiging healthy and fit ng ating mga kababayan. Mas mabuting handa tayo parati dahil nabigla tayo noong panahon ng pandemya,” expressed Go in a radio interview earlier that day.

“‘Di ba noong nagkaroon ng pandemya sa buhay natin nabigla tayo sa kakulangan sa mga ospital, kakulangan sa mga kwarto, kakulangan sa mga isolation facilities kaya po tayo nagdadagdag pa ng mga ospital. That is why the more we should invest sa ating healthcare system,” he stressed.

Senator Go, as the principal sponsor of Republic Act No. 11702 which established the Southern Luzon Multispecialty Medical Center, expressed his continuing commitment to promoting the health and well-being of Filipinos, especially those in far-flung locations. The introduction of the Medical Arts building is expected to significantly contribute to enhancing specialized medical services and patient care in the region.

“Nandirito po ako ngayon sa Quezon, nakakatuwa (ang) groundbreaking ng Medical Arts Building na atin pong natulungan noon. Ako po ang sponsor diyan sa Senado (ng RA11702), si Governor naman po nung panahon na kongresista siya, sa Kongreso naman po siya ang nagsponsor niyan, ng batas na yan. Magkakaroon na kayo ng medical arts building dito at mayroon na kayong multi-specialty center po dito sa Tayabas,” said Go in another interview on the same day.

Highlighting the broader vision for healthcare in the Philippines, Senator Go spoke on the significance of establishing regional specialty centers. Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing Department of Health (DOH) regional hospitals.

Known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor, Go underscored his efforts to supporting more health initiatives across the region, including the continued operations of the Malasakit Centers located at Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City and Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital in Tagkawayan.

This program, initiated by Senator Go in 2018, aims to streamline access to the government's medical assistance programs for the underprivileged. To date, there are 159 Malasakit Centers that have helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Moreover, as an adopted son of CALABARZON Region, Senator Go has been an advocate for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide, specifically 18 in the province which is part of more than 700 Super Health Centers funded nationwide through the collaborative efforts of lawmakers, local governments and the DOH. Designed to offer primary care services, these centers are intended to facilitate early detection of health issues and help alleviate the burden on hospitals by providing accessible healthcare at the community level.

Aside from the health initiatives, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also advocated for the funding of numerous infrastructure initiatives in the city, including the rehabilitation of roads in Atimonan, Calauag, Guinayangan, Lucban, Candelaria, Lucena City, Lopez, and Tagkawayan and the construction of multipurpose buildings in General Nakar, Infanta, Lucban, Mauban, Luna, San Andres, Unisan, and General Luna.

“Bukas po ang aking opisina sa inyong lahat at tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Magseserbisyo po ako sa inyo at hindi ko po lilimitahan ang aking sarili bilang mambabatas. Parte ng trabaho namin ang constituency services, representation at legislation. At hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lang sa opisina habang ang mga kababayan natin ay nangangailangan ng tulong,” expressed Go.

During the ceremony, Senator Go expressed his gratitude to the local officials, including Governor Helen Tan, Vice Governor Anacleto “Third” Alcala III, District Rep. Mark Enverga, Mayor Maria Lourdes “Lovely” Reynoso Pontioso, and Vice Mayor Rosauro Quivido Dalida, as well as officials from the Department of Health, for their support and collaboration in bringing public health services closer to the community.

On the same day, Go also visited Lucena City to help struggling sectors and attend the Provincial Sports Clinic opening ceremony which he advocated for together with the local government.