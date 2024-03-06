BI inaugurates new field office in Pagadian

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that its newest field office in Pagadian City is now open to give services to the public.

The Bureau said that the BI Pagadian Field Office was officially inaugurated on 5 March, and it is located at the 4th Floor East Wing of the City Commercial Center (C3 Mall), J.P. Rizal Avenue, Santiago District, Pagadian City.

Mayor Samuel Co of Pagadian City and BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco graced the inauguration ceremony.

"This significant milestone marks the BI's commitment to bringing immigration services closer to the people of Pagadian and the surrounding communities," Tansingco said.

According to the BI Chief, his new office aims to enhance accessibility to immigration services as well as strengthen ties between the BI and the local government.

Commissioner Tansingco also expressed his enthusiasm for the opening of the new BI field office in Pagadian, stating, "The establishment of this field office reflects our commitment to improving service delivery and responsiveness to the needs of the public. By bringing our services closer to the people, we aim to provide more convenient and efficient assistance to residents and visitors alike."

The Pagadian Field Office will be supervised by Sittie Nawirah Benito, newly appointed Alien Control Officer (ACO). In his capacity as the office's leader, ACO Benito will be essential to the efficient and successful provision of immigration services to the neighborhood.

A key component of the BI's plan to strengthen its service delivery capabilities and increase its national footprint is the establishment of the Pagadian Field Office. The BI seeks to offer all Filipinos and foreign nationals efficient and easily accessible immigration services by setting up field offices in strategic locations throughout the nation.

The Pagadian Field Office is prepared to manage a range of immigration-related tasks, including alien registration, visa processing, and other associated services. At the new field office, locals and guests in Pagadian and the surrounding areas can now easily access these services.