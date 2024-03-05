Tilapia, sugar prices dip

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported a decrease in the prices of tilapia fish, onions, and other agricultural commodities in the second half of February.

The bureau said the average retail price of tilapia was P167.62 per kilo, lower than the P169.02 in the first half of February.

The PSA added the price was also lower than the second half of January at P168.52 per kilo.

For eggplant, the national average retail price was noted at P86.18, a decrease from the P90.96 per kilo recorded in the first half of February.

Brown sugar showed a P0.43 decrease in the same period, from its previous retail price of P76.95 to P76.52 per kilo.

Other agricultural commodities, however, like rice, calamansi and pork saw an uptick in their prices.