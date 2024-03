LATEST

'Tama Na! 2024 Na!'

LOOK: In celebration of Women's Month, Telus International Philippines holds today, 5 March 2024, "Tama Na! 2024 Na!," a discussion on toxic societal norms on women and how allies can help redefine what it means to be a modern Filipina. The event was held at the Market! Market! mall in Taguig City. | via VA Angeles