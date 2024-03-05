Political tensions rise in Cebu between governor, city mayor

The political temperature seems heating up between Cebu Province and Cebu City as City Mayor Michael Rama asked Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to stop meddling in Cebu City affairs.

"Samot ng gobernador, buhat- buhat og memo (The more this governor, issuing memo)... that's enough. Enough is enough," Rama insisted.

Earlier last week, Governor Garcia issued a memorandum ordering the halt of civil works related to the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project along Osmena Boulevard particularly in front of the Capitol to protect heritage sites in the area.

The memorandum was seconded by the governor's niece, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who delivered a privileged speech and sponsored a resolution in support of Gwen's memo.

Rama said that Governor Garcia should stop meddling with the CBRT project as he stressed that although the memo has been directly addressed to the BRT team, Cebu City is directly attached to the project.

Rama insisted that since Cebu City is considered a highly- urbanized city, its head is elected mayor whose role is different from that of the governor.

Being worked out in front of Capitol area are the bus station, drainage, and street lights.

Governor Garcia's memo cited that Cebu Capitol has been declared as National Historical Landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines in 2008, as well as an Important Cultural Property declared by the National Museum of the Philippines in 2020.

Section 7(e) of Republic Act 11961 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, cultural properties declared as Grade 1 Level shall be entitled to priority protection from modification or demolition resulting from all government projects."

The law added that "government projects that may potentially affect the integrity of any Grade I or II Level cultural property must consult with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts(NCCA) at the planning stages."

Capitol found out that there is no record of any design and plan submitted to NCCA regarding the bus stations on Osmena Blvd, which is a violation on the part of the proponent.

Moreover, Fuente Osmena and Osmena Boulevard easily qualify as Important Cultural Properties for their being at least 50 years old, by virtue of Sec. 5(f) of RA 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Law of 2009, and can very well qualify for a buffer zone of 200 meters all around as defined by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

Aside from the CBRT project intervention, Rama noted that Gov. Garcia interfered during Sinulog 2024, where the routes were changed along N. Bacalso Avenue hours before the procession.

Thirdly, Cebu Province did not participate in the Grand Sinulog parade and mardigras this January.

Vice Mayor Garcia, for his part, said he had discussed the matter with the mayor before his privileged speech.

"This is very normal, this is strictly professional, and we have shown time and time again that the council is independent and we have our own minds,and we think by ourselves, and we have the same interest which is the interest of the city of Cebu," Vice Mayor Garcia stressed.