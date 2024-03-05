PNP assures public: Enough safeguards in place for civvy's use of semi-automatic rifles

There are enough safeguards in place as civilians can now own semi-automatic firearms, the Philippine National Police assured on Tuesday.

In a radio interview, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo cleared out concerns about possible abuse of the amended rifle ownership policy, noting that “there’s no reason to worry.”

“May enough safeguards na iniligay po doon para hindi po basta-basta kung sinuman po ang makapag-avail po nitong privilege to possess and own small arms po (There are enough safeguards that have been put in place so that not just anyone will be able to avail of this privilege to possess and own small arms),” she said.

Fajardo said the PNP will ensure the qualification to own such guns will be properly implemented. One who wishes to own such guns must be a Filipino citizen, of legal age, and should declare employment status.

They must also submit other required documents including income tax returns, police clearance, as well as psychiatric and drug tests.

She also noted that the revised policy will promote responsible ownership as firearms holders will be encouraged to register their high-powered guns.

The PNP earlier announced it has made some minor amendments to the implementing rules and regulations or IRR of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The amendment also allows private citizens to acquire small firearms, from 7.61 mm and below, provided that these guns are "not capable of a fully automatic burst of fire,” Fajardo said.