NCRPO honors outstanding women cops

In celebration of this year’s National Women’s Month, the National Capital Region Police Office on Monday honored the exceptional police women in Metro Manila for their courage, innovation and unwavering commitment to duty during the flag-raising ceremony at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City.

The ceremony, with the theme “We for Gender Equality and Inclusive Society, Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!” was graced by Daphne Oseña-Paez, press briefer, Presidential Communications Group, a distinguished advocate in protecting children’s rights and promoting maternal and child health.

JO1 Florence Reblano Canseco was awarded the “Medalya Ng Natatanging Gawa” in recognition of her distinct performance in the creation of policies assessment and classification system by the Bureau of Jail and Management Penology and Bureau of Correction.

P/Lt. Col. Leonie Ann Apaling Dela Cruz of the Quezon City Police District, P/Cpl. Anna Marie Bernardo Duran of the Eastern Police District, and Pat Jay-Sa Pagulayan Sebastian of the Southern Police District were awarded the “Medalya ng Kagalingan” for their accomplishment on the intensified manhunt operation and implementation of a search warrant that resulted in the arrest of various individuals and the recovery of a large number of illegal drugs.

P/Lt. Eunice Salvador Salas was given the “Medalya ng Kasanayan” in recognition of her invaluable service rendered as chief of the NCRPO Public Information Office who competently carried out programs to support, build bridges, and establish partnerships in the community, through tri-media.

P/Maj. Aleli Cuyan Buaquen was awarded the “Medalya ng Kasanayan” for her utmost dedication to duty rendered as Administrative Officer of the Office of the Regional Director who diligently performed her assigned task that immeasurably contributed to ensuring all appointments and schedules of the Regional Director are in place.

P/Cpt. Mizel Pagdato Vargas, RMFB P/Cpt. Patricia Cano Padrigon, RID P/Cpt. Arlene Ramos Domingo, RIDMD P/Cpt. Jogelyn Calizo Galvez were given the “Medalya ng Kasanayan” in acknowledgment of their exemplary commitment to fulfilling their duties and responsibilities.

Likewise, the “Medalya ng Papuri” was awarded P/Cpt. Flordiza Lim Nuñez, P/SSg. Jhoanna Joy Antonio Villaroz of the Manila Police District, Pat Margielyn Gene Aquino Quicho of the Northern Police District, and non-uniformed personnel Jayceebell April Baba Geronga.

Oseña-Paez underscored that under the Marcos administration, women are given equitable opportunities not hindered by gender bias and discriminatory stereotypes.

“Let us not forget that in everyday work and sacrifice that you do for our communities - to keep us safe, fight the bad guys, save the environment and build our nation towards ‘Bagong Pilipinas.’ You, the women of the PNP, are also just women who need care attention, good health, a break, fun, family time, self-care time, a time to be loved and a time to be celebrated, like today,” Oseña-Paez said.