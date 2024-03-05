Muntinlupa provides free rubber shoes to public school students

The City of Muntinlupa continues to make sure no student is left behind as it will now provide rubber shoes as part of the Balik-Eskwela Kits this upcoming academic year.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon announced during the 29th Cityhood Anniversary of Muntinlupa that the City Government will be providing quality rubber shoes together with school bags and school supplies when the 2024 school year reopens in July.

“Last school year 2023-2024, tinupad natin ang pangako nating wala nang ‘sana all’. Ngayong school year 2024, bukod sa school bags and school supplies, we are also providing free rubber shoes na siguradong top-grade, durable, at built-to-last,” Biazon said.

The previous Balik-Eskwela Kits included a drink bottle for early learners and leather shoes for older students. Around 100,000 public students from daycare, elementary, junior, and senior high schools throughout the city benefited from the program.