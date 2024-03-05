Lacuna: Switch off lights, give Earth an hour

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna calls everyone to turn off lights for at least an hour, during the launch of Earth Hour Philippines 2024 at Manila City Hall, Tuesday 5, March.

The Earth Hour is set this year on Saturday, 23 March 2024, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

In her speech, Lacuna thanked the WWF Philippines for having chosen Manila as the venue for this year’s Earth Hour, with the theme “Switch off Plastic Pollution, Give an Hour for Earth”.

"The Philippines has been actively participating in the annual Earth Hour since 2009. And we in Manila feel very honored to be hosting this year’s Earth Hour on its 15th year celebration," she said.

Lacuna said that the city has partnered with WWF Philippines last 2020 for the Plastic Smart Cities (PSC) Project which aims to achieve 30% reduction of plastic waste leakage into the open environment by 2024, thus, contributing to the 100% reduction of plastic waste leakage in the City of Manila by 2030. The project aims to focus on generating entrepreneurial solutions designed to accomplish the main objective of reducing plastic pollution in the city.

"In our own little way, we have been helping in cleaning up the waterways in our juridical area through our own small teams without any other goal but to pick up trash and clean the bay. We have dedicated teams meant to address three different waterfronts in the nation’s capital; Baseco Beach, Roxas Boulevard, and our esteros and creeks which lessens the chances of plastic wastes to eventually end up and float to the open sea. Furthermore, we are very proud to share that the City of Manila is the first city in the National Capital Region to adopt a City Plan of Action on Marine Litter (CPOA-ML) and localize the National Plan of Action on Marine Litter (NPOA-ML)," she said.

Lacuna added: "We have also partnered with different private and non-government organizations for waste diversion projects and incentivized plastic waste collection that aim to reduce the amount of plastics going into our waterways and landfills. These are 1) Kolek, Kilo Kita Para sa Walastik na Maynila, 2) Alaskalikasan Wrapper Redemption Program, 3) Aling Tindera: A Waste to Cash Program, and 4) Tapon to Ipon Project to name a few."

In encouraging everyone, especially the Manileños to join the call for action and join the Earth Hour on 23 March, Lacuna said it will be a great help if everyone could turn off non-essential lights for one hour.

"Let us always remember that Earth Hour is more than just how much energy is saved when we switch off our lights for one hour. This is more than that. This is about inspiring people to unite for our Mother Earth and stand against the destruction of the environment and climate change," she said.

The mayor also assured the WWF of the city's support toward the common goal to protect the environment and stop the flow of plastic pollution in the waters surrounding the country.

As the country’s capital, we’re keen on using the influence we have in engaging other cities and Filipinos to do their part in saving the environment, she added.

Lacuna urged Manilans to help create the 'Biggest Hour for Earth' by spending an hour or 60 minutes 'doing anything positive for our one shared home.'

In solidarity for the Earth Hour 2024 celebration, the city government-led launch was held at the Manila City Hall through the Department of Public Services-Manila, in partnership of WWF-Philippines.

The Earth Hour is aimed at creating awareness of and taking responsibility toward a sustainable future by turning the lights off for one hour.