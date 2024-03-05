Globe Gamer Grounds elevates gaming experience

Globe Gamer Grounds, the country's leading community games platform, is proud to announce its updated store and rewards portal.

Gamers can now top-up using Globe and TM prepaid load and GCash or redeem points for their favorite games, such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, VALORANT, Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Ragnarok Origin, and more.

Globe Gamer Grounds is rolling out a special promotion to celebrate this milestone! From 24 February to 10 March, gamers can enjoy discounts for up to 20 percent off on GCash top-ups through Globe Gamer Grounds.

Through the expansion of its roster of games, Globe Gamer Grounds is now positioned to organize a wider variety of community event types. Aside from standard tournaments, raffles, giveaways, on-ground community gatherings, and other activities may now be expected through the service.

“Together with Globe, we are committed to delivering enriching experiences catering to gamers' diverse interests. We encourage everyone to stay tuned to Globe Gamer Grounds for upcoming events and promotions — we have plenty in store for you!" said Ted Medalla, regional manager at Swarmio Media, operations partner for Globe Gamer Grounds.