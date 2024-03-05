DSWD provides cash aid to 2,000 disaster-hit families in Davao Oriental

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Tuesday said its Field Office-11 (Davao Region) has started distributing cash assistance to some 2,000 families from Tarragona town in Davao Oriental.

They received assistance from the DSWD's emergency cash transfer (ECT) program.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said an ECT payout was carried out by the DSWD Davao Field Office starting last Monday, 4 March, for the townsfolk who were affected by the adverse impacts of the trough of low-pressure area (LPA) and northeast monsoon in January and February.

“We provided them with emergency cash transfer to help them cope with the challenges brought about by the recent weather disturbance,” Lopez said.

Each beneficiary received P9,960 which is equivalent to approximately 75 percent of their current minimum wage rate for 30 days. The DSWD released more than P19 million for the ECT payout on Monday,

“The cash aid will empower the families affected by the effects of extreme weather conditions to decide on how to use the amount for their self-assessed priority needs,” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

Lopez noted that the trough of the LPA and the northeast monsoon severely affected the lives and livelihood of many residents in the province.

According to the DSWD spokesperson, the payout in Tarragona is just the first tranche of the distribution of cash aid to the entire province of Davao Oriental.

A total of 75,695 affected families from the municipalities of Baganga, Banaybanay, Boston, Caraga, Cateel, Governor Generoso, Lupon, Manay, Mati, and San Isidro are expected to receive the cash aid in the next payouts to be scheduled by the DSWD between March and June.

The DSWD official reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring that the ECT reaches those who need it most and will continue to work toward the recovery and rehabilitation of the affected areas.