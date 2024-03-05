DSWD joins National Women’s Month

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Monday has reaffirmed its commitment to support and promote the rights of women towards a more inclusive society in line with the National Women’s Month celebration this March.

With the theme “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas; Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan,” the celebration highlights the need to showcase and harness the full potentials of women and girls in actively engaging in and reaping the benefits of national growth and development.

“Women have huge influence in our country, not only as homemakers, but as leaders in their chosen fields, and also as catalysts to nation building,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.