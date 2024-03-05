Drought looms in 40 provinces

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Monday revealed that an estimated 40 provinces are forecast to experience meteorological drought conditions by the end of April this year brought upon by the prevailing El Niño phenomenon.

PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Analiza Solis said that by the end of April, at least 13 provinces might experience dry conditions, 25 provinces might experience dry spells and 40 provinces might experience drought conditions.

Dry conditions are forecast to prevail mostly in Mindanao areas, while dry spells and droughts are expected to creep all over different parts of the country but the list of provinces foreseen to be affected, however, is yet to be released.

Solis said that agriculture damage and losses will be expected to increase in the following months.

“From what we can see, we can see that there are around 40 provinces where the reduction in rainwater will continue; therefore, the areas that will be affected will increase more,” Solis told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“We hope that those who have crops will not be affected, but since now the dry season cropping is coming to an end, the preparation of our farmers is the wet season cropping, which is also critical, especially if they need a lot of water or the water requirement of their crop,” she added.