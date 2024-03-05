China mocks BBM ‘pushback’

The DFA said Zhou was summoned to “convey the Philippines’ protest against the aggressive actions undertaken by the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia against the rotation and resupply mission undertaken by the Philippines.”

In separate posts on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), diplomats of the United States, European Union, Japan, Germany and France expressed concern over China’s latest aggression.

Earlier in the day, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea confirmed that the CCG and Chinese maritime militia vessels harassed, blocked, fired water cannons, and executed dangerous maneuvers against the Filipino vessels conducting a rotation and re-provision mission to the BRP Sierra Madre.

The latest incident of Chinese aggression came a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in Melbourne for the ASEAN-Australia Summit, vowed to “push back” against China’s incursions in the WPS.

The BRP Sierra Madre is a decommissioned Philippine Navy vessel that serves as the country’s military outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

During the meeting, the DFA emphasized to the Chinese official that China’s actions at Ayungin Shoal “infringe upon the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction.”

9 notes verbale

“The Philippines demands that the Chinese vessels leave the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal immediately,” the DFA said. It stressed that Ayungin, a low-tide elevation, is within the Philippines’ EEZ and continental shelf.

“In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award, it cannot be appropriated for sovereignty claims. International law affirms that the Philippines exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the feature,” it said.

As of 9 February, the Philippines has filed a total of nine notes verbale against China’s actions in the WPS.

Top envoys of various countries to the Philippines quickly condemned yet another use of water cannons by the China Coast Guard against Philippine vessels in the WPS.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron said he was “troubled” by what he described as “patterns” carried out by the CCG and Chinese maritime militia vessels against Philippine vessels engaged in crucial resupply missions.

“The EU reiterates the call for all parties to abide by the legally binding 2016 Arbitration Award and #internationallaw to peacefully resolve disputes, guaranteeing safety in maritime waters,” Veron said.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson likewise condemned the incident.

“The US stands with the Philippines and proponents of international law in support of a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific,” Carlson said.

Grave concern

The Embassy of Japan reiterated its “grave concern on the repeated dangerous actions in the South China Sea, including the recent use of water cannons by CCG which resulted in Filipino injuries and a collision.”

“Japan will continue to stand with the Philippines and cooperate with like-minded countries to maintain peace and stability in the region,” the embassy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Andreas Pfaffernoschke and France Marielle Geraedts, the German and French ambassadors to the Philippines, respectively, also expressed concern over the incident.

Both diplomats called on China to abide by international law, including the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea, which cemented Manila’s claim to the WPS.

Senator Grace Poe denounced the “unlawful and dangerous actions” by the Chinese Coast Guard that led to a collision with the Philippine vessel and damage to the latter.

“The water cannon attack against our ship on a peaceful resupply mission is deplorable and must stop,” Poe said. “We stand firm that resupply missions voyaging along Philippine territory are legal and must not be disrupted by intruders.”

Commodore Roy Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the WPS, said the Navy will remain committed to ensuring that its mandate to protect the WPS is performed effectively.

“The Philippine Navy, and for that matter the Armed Forces, will continue ensuring the integrity of our national territory, [and] we will abide by the order and the statement of the Commander-in-Chief, that we will not give up a square inch of the WPS,” Trinidad said.