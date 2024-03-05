Careful on Fire Prevention Month, Lacuna warns

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna led the observance of the Fire Prevention Month with a call for residents to carefully watch over the children and senior citizens in their household who may leave behind unplugged appliances, candles or stoves that may cause fire.

At the regular Monday flagraising ceremony hosted by the Manila Fire Department, headed by Supt. Christine Doctor-Cula, Lacuna also expressed gratitude and commendation to the MFD and their partners in helping the city during fire incidents.

The mayor particularly cited the members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office headed by its director, Arnel Angeles and the different groups of fire volunteers who have been working hand-in-hand with the MFD in every fire incident in the city.

According to Lacuna, the MFD, MDRRMO and fire volunteers do not only respond to fires but also to calamities and other emergency situations, such as road accidents.

Residents, meanwhile, were called upon by Lacuna to see to it that the children and senior citizens in their homes are educated on how to exercise the necessary precaution and safety measures on the use of appliances to avoid fires.

In commending the MFD, Lacuna also cited the MDRRMO teams and the fire volunteers who have been aiding the MFD in its firefighting and emergency response efforts.