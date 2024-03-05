Camp Karingal now a ‘green camp’

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte was so ecstatic Tuesday upon gracing the launching of Quezon City Police District’s initiative of planting a million trees as part of its “Project Green Camp.”

“QCPD has become the first to have a green camp (in the metropolis),” Belmonte said, as she expressed her surprise to see the transformation of Camp Karingal into a green camp.

QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Red Maranan said ornamental as well as vegetables and fruit-bearing trees have begun sprouting inside the camp since they launched the project early last year as the command adopted the programs of Mayor Belmonte to protect the environment.

“This is in support of the advocacy of Mayor Joy,” Maranan said, pointing that it is an alliance between the police and the local government not only symbolic, “but a tangible activity.”

Themed as “million trees begins with one,” Maranan said “it epitomizes unity.”

At the side line, a “tree planting” ceremony was also held in front of the grandstand of the camp, where Belmonte planted a fruit-bearing guyabano tree.

She also sworn-in 166 “green cops,” composed of policemen and women tasked to oversee the greening of not only the Camp Karingal but all the 16 police stations around the city.

“Today’s tree planting also serves as a symbol of your dedication to have a liveable, sustainable community. I hope that other police camps will follow the example you have set,” Belmonte told the members of QCPD.