Ayala Land breaks ground on new Vertis North office buildings

Declaring Vertis as “a testament to Ayala Land’s unwavering commitment towards building centers of growth,” Ayala Land Inc. president and CEO Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy expressed ALI’s “hope that Vertis North Corporate Centers 4 & 5 will further contribute to Quezon City’s already vibrant economy and provide even more employment opportunities to its young working population and new graduates.”

With the groundbreaking for its new office building infrastructure project last 16 February 2024, ALI is furthering its office footprint in Quezon City.

Along with Dy, the event was graced by Mariana Zobel de Ayala, ALI senior vice president and head of the Leasing & Hospitality Group; and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Strategic location

The project is strategically located at the corner of North Avenue and Vertis Drive, with convenient access to various modes of public transportation.

Following the success of the first three office towers in Vertis, the launch of the two new office buildings totaling 82,000 square meters of gross leasable area is expected to attract both multinational and local corporations and provide employment to more than 17,000 Filipinos. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Expansion of the project will continue to uphold the Ayala brand of architecture and building systems while keeping sustainability in mind. The new structures will be built to meet modern market demands while exemplifying sustainable practices certified by LEED and other green building certifications.