ASPIRE project brings livelihood

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s Assistance for Security, Peace, Integration and Recovery for Advancing Human Security project marked a new milestone after former small and light weapons owners were provided livelihood equipment and items during the Peace Offering Ceremony held at Sumisip town in Basilan province.

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graced the event along with BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, Embassy of Japan Economic Affairs Minister Nihei Daisuke and Presidential Advisor on Peace Reconciliation and Unity Carlito G. Galvez Jr.

Also present in the event were Basilan Governor Jim S. Hataman Saliman, United Nations Development Programme Philippines Representative Selva Ramachandran and other relevant stakeholders.