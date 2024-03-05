AFP to new gun owners: Join the reserve forces

The Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomes gun owners to join the military’s reserve force.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the amended policy allowing civilians to own semi-automatic high-powered firearms would benefit the military’s efforts to strengthen the country’s reserve force.

“On one hand, that's another plus because we are really enjoining a lot of reservists to join us in our greater challenge nga of external defense,” she said.

“If nasa batas na po iyan at legal naman po ang paghawak po ng armas (If that is already in the law and the handling of weapons is legal ) and they know responsible gun handling, then that will not be posing any issues,” she added.

The Philippine National Police earlier said it made some minor amendments to the implementing rules and regulations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.