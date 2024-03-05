ACEN, Marubeni investing AU$250-M in South Wales BESS

Ayala-backed ACEN Australia is jointly investing AU$250 million with its newest ally, Marubeni Asian Power Singapore, to build a battery energy storage system, or BESS, in New South Wales, Australia — a significant stride towards the vision of a cleaner world in the future.

Listed ACEN Corp. informed the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday that the project, which will have a capacity of 200 megawatts will be undertaken under a 50:50 partnership. The facility is scheduled to be operational by next year.

During the Philippine Business Forum in Melbourne, Australia, the parties in the venture signed a Cooperation Agreement for the joint development project. The agreement was presented to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. who is in Australia for the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

Bold strategy

“ACEN has a bold strategy to help Australia transition to a clean energy future, and we are excited by this partnership with Marubeni. Battery storage will play a critical role in bringing renewable energy projects to life and clean electricity for Australian homes and businesses,” David Pollington, ACEN Australia managing director, said.

“Once finished, it will be one of the nation’s largest co-located solar and battery energy storage facilities and will enable energy to be stored and made available to the grid when it is needed,” he added.

The planned BESS is part of the 720-MW New England Solar solar and battery project currently being built in stages near Uralla in the New South Wales New England region.

Stage 1 of the solar facility started generating clean, renewable electricity in NSW and Queensland in 2023.

Stage 2 will start construction in 2024. This agreement marks the initial stage of the battery of 200 MW, with potential for significant future expansion.

A pleasure

Moroo Shino, Marubeni Asian Power Singapore president and CEO, added: “It is our pleasure to sign the MoU with ACEN Australia in the forum and expand our collaboration outside the Philippines. We believe the project will be successfully materialized through the strength and cooperation of both companies.”

According to ACEN, the Transgrid Group’s contestable business Lumea will connect the grid-forming BESS to the grid.

Australia is ACEN’s second-largest market after the Philippines.

ACEN Australia’s renewable platform represents more than 1,000 MW capacity of large-scale renewable energy generation under construction and in operation and more than 8 GW capacity in the development pipeline, with a portfolio including solar, wind, battery, and pumped hydro projects across Australia.