Zubiri’s Senate leadership threatened anew

Senators on Monday confirmed the long-standing speculations regarding a change in leadership in the upper chamber, contradicting their dismissal of it as a mere "rumor" less than a month ago.

Senator Imee Marcos validated the attempt to oust the bottom of the Senate in President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri but noted that the “pressure” is coming from their counterparts in the House of Representatives.

“There was quite a buzz, but it seemed to be coming mostly from congressmen, not senators. It was pretty funny,” Senator Marcos told reporters in a chance interview in the Senate.

It can be recalled that both members of Congress engaged in verbal exchanges amid the lower chamber’s fresh bid to amend the 1987 Constitution through a People’s Initiative.

The People’s Initiative signature drive, allegedly marred by corruption, resulted in two versions of resolutions which are being tackled separately by both Houses.

Manifesto

Asked whether signed any manifesto to officially declare her support for Zubiri, Senator Marcos noted that she was not aware of such a thing.

“I don’t know anything because there is no number. There’s a lot of pressure to change SP Zubiri but it’s all coming from outside the senate. So strange,” she stressed.

Senator Cynthia Villar, one of the senior members of the Senate rumored to replace Zubiri, earlier said that Zubiri is actively seeking their colleagues’ support through a manifesto.

“It’s about ‘no coup,’” Villar said when asked about the content of the manifesto.

She, however, admitted that she did not see the manifesto as she was not asked to sign it.

Villar said she has no problem on who would lead the Senate as long as the chamber would be “protected.”

Aside from Villar, Senator Jinggoy Estrada's name was mentioned as a potential replacement for Zubiri.

Estrada, however, categorically denied that he is eyeing for the highest position in the Senate.

“To quell all speculations, there’s no truth to it,” he told reporters in a separate interview when asked about the rumored coup.

Estrada admitted that he was aware of the circulating rumor linking him to a possible Senate presidency, but he stated that he did not know its origin.

He, likewise, stressed that he did not receive any offer to replace Zubiri.

“So what if I am a senior senator? I have high respect for SP Zubiri,” he said, stressing that he is willing to sign the manifesto should he be asked to do it.

In light of these developments, Estrada, who currently chairs at least two Senate committees, confirmed reports that he would be removed as a committee chairman.

“That is the news I got,” he said when asked about the issue. He, however, claimed that he was not yet officially informed of what committee would be removed from his watch and the reason behind it.

“I don’t know. Ask the leadership or ask the majority,” he said.

Estrada chairs the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development and the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation.

Estrada’s brother, Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito said he would continue to support Zubiri after admitting that he was not aware of any manifesto.

“In case there is, I will sign without batting an eyelash,” Ejercito said.

“If they remove SP Migz, I will be joining the minority,” he added.

Likewise, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla said he would also sign the manifesto of support to Zubiri.

“I am willing to sign the manifesto to support him,” Revilla said in a separate interview.

So far, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is the only senator who has admitted to signing the manifesto in support of the Senate President, out of all the senators.

“I signed a resolution to show my support to SP and gratitude and to defend the institution, especially there was a PI,” Gatchalian said.

To stay in his post as Senate chief, Zubiri would need get at least 13 signatures from his colleagues.