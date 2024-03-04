Where is the plane: Grief endures for vanished Flight MH370 passengers’ kin

It has been 10 years since the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared from radar screens while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, China.

Relatives of 239 passengers aboard the vanished plane marked the 10th anniversary of the disappearance in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday by demanding a new search of the aircraft as they spoke of enduring grief and yearning for closure.

“I demand justice for my son. Where is the plane?” said Liu Shuang Fong, 67, from China’s Hebei province.

“The search must go on,” added Liu, who lost her 28-year-old son Li Yan Lin when MH370 vanished on 8 March 2014.

She flew to Malaysia and joined about 500 relatives of other missing passengers to the “remembrance day” event held at a shopping center.

Almost two-thirds of the passengers of the doomed plane were from China.

“The last 10 years have been a nonstop emotional rollercoaster for me,” Grace Nathan, a 36-year-old Malaysian lawyer whose mother, Anne Daisy, 56, was on the flight, told Agence France-Presse.

Speaking to the crowd, she called on the Malaysian government to conduct a new search.

“MH370 is not history,” Nathan said.

A near three-year search covering 120,000-square kilometers in the Indian Ocean, the largest search in aviation history, found hardly any trace of the plane, with only some pieces of debris picked up.

The Australian-led operation was suspended in January 2017.

A US exploration firm launched a private hunt for MH370 in 2018, but it ended after several months of scouring the seabed without success.