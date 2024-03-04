SM2SM Run 12 attracts over 13,000 runners

The 12th edition of the SM2SM Run, held on 3 March 2024, witnessed an impressive turnout of more than 13,000 enthusiastic runners hailing from various corners of the country. This remarkable figure surpasses last year's record of 9,500 participants, setting a new milestone for the event.

Commencing from the sprawling SM Seaside City Cebu complex located at the South Road Properties, the race course led participants through iconic landmarks, including Plaza Independencia. Runners in the 8k category traversed S. Osmena Street, while those in the 12k category made their turnaround at SM City Cebu. Meanwhile, participants in the challenging 21k category journeyed all the way to Brgy. Banilad in Cebu City.

Renowned for its lucrative prizes in the Visayas region, the SM2SM Run 12 distributed over P2 million in cash and raffle prizes. The prizes included 12 Smart TVs, 12 smartphones, SM Gift Certificates, and brand new Suzuki car as grand prize.

"This is truly unbelievable, and you made this year's run happen. Thank you for joining us today. I will see you all next year during the SM2SM Run 13 on March 2, 2025," expressed SM Prime Holdings Inc. Vice President Marissa Fernan.

The SM2SM Run in Cebu City is an annual running event organized by SM Prime Holdings Inc. It aims to promote health and fitness while bringing together communities through the spirit of running.

With each edition, SM2SM Run continues to attract participants from across the Philippines, making it one of the most anticipated running events in the region.