Senate OKs propose jail integration

The Senate on Monday approved, on the third and final reading, a proposed measure seeking to transfer the control and supervision of the provincial and sub-provincial jails to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Senate Bill 2352, also known as the Jail Integration Act, garnered 19 affirmative votes and zero negative votes with no abstention from the lawmakers during the chamber’s plenary session.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, the sponsor of the measure, said the bill will further ease the burden of the local government units once enacted into law.

Dela Rosa said the measure aims to liberate LGUs from functions that tend to divide their attention and limited resources, including the facilitation of activities and responsibilities "that may very well be performed by the BJMP."

Dela Rosa said the SB 2352 “will not only centralize” the administration of local jails across the country but will also ensure the welfare of Persons Deprived of Liberty sheltered in local detention facilities.

“When there is a unified, integrated way of dealing with PDLs, then we can also set a unified and integrated vision for them. This somehow gives them the message: the entire government is looking after you,” he further stressed.

Once SB 2352 is legislated, the provincial governments will be granted a three-year transition period to transfer control of their respective jails to the BJMP.

Throughout this transition period, the provincial government will remain responsible for providing subsistence allowances for inmates and maintaining the jail facility.

“By turning over the provincial and sub-provincial jails under the jurisdiction of the BJMP, we shall be giving more freedom to our provincial governments to direct their resources in accordance with their respective priorities,” Dela Rosa underscored.

The proposed measure guarantees the security of tenure of the employees and staff of provincial and sub-provincial jails.

These employees will be integrated into the BJMP, subject to the qualification standards outlined in the Republic Act. 9263, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Professionalization Act of 2004.

SB 2352 also specified that those who do not meet the qualification standards at the time of transfer will be granted a grace period of five years—from the conclusion of the transition period to fulfill the requirements for their respective positions.

On the other hand, employees who choose to be separated from the service due to the transfer will be entitled to receive separation benefits under existing laws.

SB 2352 was authored by Dela Rosa, Senators Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.