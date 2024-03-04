PNP maintains presence in EMBO Park amid Makati-Taguig dispute

The Philippine National Police on Monday, vowed it will provide a necessary number of personnel at the Makati Park and Garden to maintain peace and order despite the ongoing standoff between the local government units of Makati and Taguig over boundary jurisdiction.

“We are constantly coordinating with the concerned local government units. We are also maintaining our presence in the area to maintain peace and order and ensure the safety of kababayan,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Fajardo stressed the presence of police officers in the park vicinity in Barangay West Rembo was to mainly ensure the people’s safety and to prevent any form of violence that may arise in the area.

She added that determining which LGU owns the facility is out of the PNP’s hands.

“As to the question of ownership and management, we will leave it to the concerned LGUs to discuss this and resolve this in the proper forum. On the part of the PNP, like I have mentioned, we will maintain peace and order in the area and we are prepared to enforce the law if the need arises,” Fajardo emphasized.

On Sunday, the Taguig LGU ordered the park's closure for allegedly operating without the necessary permit.

It said the move is in line with the city government's authority “under the Local Government Code, jurisprudence, and local ordinances” to regulate any business, trade, or activity within its territory.

The Makati City government described the Taguig’s move as “bullying.”

“Sa pagpapakita ng labis na pwersa, malinaw na gustong manakot ng Taguig. Ngunit hindi magpapasindak ang Makati. Hindi namin uurungan ang isang bully (By displaying excessive force, it is clear that Taguig intends to inflict fear. But Makati will not back down. We won’t be intimidated by a bully),” the city government responded in a statement Sunday.

Makati LGU warned it "will take all necessary steps to protect and preserve the property that is legally titled to them."

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Taguig City has jurisdiction over Fort Bonifacio and the EMBO barangays.