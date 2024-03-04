Phl asserts rights in WPS against China's infringement

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, said that the Philippines would assert its rights in the West Philippine Sea against China if Beijing continues to infringe upon Manila's sovereignty and sovereign rights.

Speaking during the Lowry Institute forum here in Australia, Marcos Jr. expressed concern over the continued provocative and illegal actions that China has been doing in the disputed waters.

Marcos Jr.'s stance came as the Philippines continued to navigate its relations with China, characterized by disagreements over maritime territories and a strengthened defense alliance with the United States.

“It distracts us from calling out aggressive, unilateral, illegal, and unlawful actions for what they are: attacks against the rule of international law and the principles of the charter of the United Nations,” Marcos Jr. said.

''Our independent foreign policy compels us to cooperate with them on matters where our interests align, to respectfully disagree on areas where our views differ, and to push back when our sworn principles such as our sovereignty, our sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea are questioned or ignored,'' Marcos Jr. added.

Despite challenges, Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes, expressing determination to engage China bilaterally and through Southeast Asian-led mechanisms.

The Chief Executive also emphasized the importance of a conducive environment for successful code of conduct negotiations, stressing the need for effectively managed tensions in the region.

"Our adherence to the 2002 ASEAN-China Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea remains steadfast. We are committed to working with ASEAN and China towards an effective and substantive Code of Conduct that respects the interests of all stakeholders," Marcos Jr. said.

"We shall never surrender even a square inch of our territory and maritime jurisdiction," the Chief Executive reiterated anew, underlining the Philippines' unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty.

DFA to China: Stop harassing the Philippines

Hours before Marcos Jr. made the remarks, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo told China to "stop harassing" the Philippines as Manila wants to peacefully solve the maritime dispute with Beijing.

At the sidelines of an ASEAN-Australia summit in Melbourne, Manalo stood by his government's approach of disclosing Chinese activities in disputed maritime areas, such as the recent movement of warships close to Scarborough Shoal.

“It’s merely trying to inform the people of what’s going on. And some countries or one country at least has some difficulty with that,” Manalo said.

“But our simple explanation is if you would stop harassing us and perhaps performing other actions, there wouldn’t be any news to report," Manalo added.

Manalo also echoed Marcos Jr.'s stance that the Philippines is committed to a peaceful resolution through diplomatic ways, adding that Manila is reaching out to like-minded countries sharing similar concerns.

China asserts its dominance over the vast majority of the South China Sea, disregarding claims made by numerous Southeast Asian nations. Scarborough Shoal, a cluster of reefs and rocks in this contentious area, has been a focal point of tensions since China took control of it from the Philippines in 2012.

Within the South China Sea lies the West Philippine Sea (WPS), which China claims almost entirely despite a 2016 international arbitration ruling that questioned its extensive ownership of this resource-rich region. Beijing consistently insists on its "indisputable" sovereignty over the South China Sea.

This body of water serves as a crucial route for trade and shipping, yet it is also marked by rocks, shoals, and reefs containing valuable oil and mineral reserves. Claims to portions or the entirety of the South China Sea are made by the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

Recent incidents involving Chinese ships, including near-collisions and dangerous maneuvers such as laser-pointing, and targeting Filipino vessels during routine resupply missions and patrols in Philippine-claimed areas within the West Philippine Sea, have raised concerns among various Asian and Western nations, including the United States, the European Union, Australia, and Japan.