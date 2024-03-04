PCG intensifies presence at Benham Rise

The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday, said it has deployed one of its largest patrol vessels, BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), to the Philippine Rise and Batanes, to intensify the country’s presence of its territorial waters.

Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said the coastguard vessel will carry out a two-week patrol mission in waters north and east of the Philippines starting today.

Balilo said the vessel will patrol the vicinity waters of Batanes and Benham Rise to conduct maritime domain awareness, intensify Coast Guard presence in Northern Luzon, and monitor local fishermen.

"We will also check the reported Chinese research vessels in Benham Rise," Balilo stressed.

He added that the air assets of the Coast Guard Aviation Force are on standby for possible augmentation, specifically in performing aerial surveillance.

On Sunday, a maritime expert said two Chinese research vessels were spotted “loitering” in the northeast corner of Benham Rise within the Philippine exclusive economic zone, which the Philippine Navy later confirmed.