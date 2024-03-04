Ombudsman suspends 139 NFA officials amid improper rice sale

The Department of Agriculture implemented the Ombudsman's preventive suspension order on 139 officials and employees of the National Food Administration on Monday, in response to an investigation into the improper sale of rice buffer stock.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that the suspended NFA officials include administrator Roderico Bioco, assistant administrator for operations John Robert Hermano, and several regional managers and warehouse supervisors nationwide.

"Kinokondena at hindi palalampasin ang anumang uri ng korapsyon. Kaisa ako ng Ombudsman sa layunin nitong alamin ang katotohanan at parusahan ang dapat maparsuahan," (Corruption of any kind is condemned and will not be tolerated. I am with the Ombudsman in their goal to find out the truth and punish those who deserve to be punished) he said.

He added: “I have been in contact with the Office of the Ombudsman ever since this controversy erupted. I also created a special panel of internal investigators to determine culpability and see how we can prevent it from happening again in the future.”

Following the suspension of the NFA head, Laurel said he would temporarily take charge of the leadership of the NFA.

“Apart from the suspended NFA personnel, who as we speak after being served their suspension letters, we expect everyone in the agency to do their regular jobs to to ensure that our countrymen are provided the service they deserve.”

Laurel said Bioco earlier filed a leave of absence ‘to allow investigators a free hand to undertake the probe,' adding that the investigation targets to examine as far back as 2019 at least.

“The preventive suspension will allow the Ombudsman to secure all the documents and other evidence relating, but not limited, to the sale of rice buffer stocks that is greatly disadvantageous to the government,” he said, assuring that the Ombudsman and DA are coordinating in the probe.

“We beg your indulgence that we cannot discuss more than what we have said about this issue since the Ombudsman and DA investigations are still ongoing. Rest assured that once we have results, we will immediately inform the public,” the agriculture chief noted.

The DA over the past week ordered an investigation over reports of NFA officials allegedly authorizing the sale of milled rice stored in the agency’s warehouse for P25 a kilo without bidding and after acquiring the grains in palay form for P23 per kilo.

Meanwhile, DA spokesperson Asec. Arnel de Mesa asked for time, saying that Laurel had not set a deadline or specific timetable for the probe.

“I hope you will understand that we need to give time and some room for our probers to do their jobs. We will provide you with relevant updates as soon as they become available,” he said.