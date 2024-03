LATEST

Miss Supermodel Worldwide Phl 2024 winners

LOOK: Newly crowned Miss Supermodel Worldwide Philippines 2024 Maria Thea Casuncad, along with first runner-up Jan Helen Villanueva and second runner-up Mary Joy Suarez, poses on stage during the pageant's grand coronation night at the Manila Hotel, on Sunday, 4 March 2024. | via KING RODRIGUEZ