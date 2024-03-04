Makati slams Taguig over park takeover attempt

The local government of Makati on Sunday blasted the local government of Taguig for the latter’s attempt to take over the Makati Park and Garden.

This comes after Taguig officials served a closure order on Makati Park for not having a business permit and padlocked the park’s gate, trapping Makati employees inside.

The Makati LGU also narrated those personnel from the Taguig POSO began massing up in front of the park.

“We received information that they will once again attempt to occupy Makati Park,” said the Makati LGU, adding that in the event that violence will erupt, the local government of Taguig will be responsible.

“Should there be violence, it will be blood on Taguig’s hands,” said the Makati LGU. “Using force to take what is not theirs is not only anti-people but also against the Lord. This plain against the law.”

“There is no room for this in a new society. Taguig authorities should be censured by the concerned national agencies. For our part, Makati will take all necessary steps to protect and preserve our property,” it added.

To recall, a standstill occurred after Taguig TMO personnel stormed the Park with only a lone guard manning the gates. Residents of the 10 EMBOs were alarmed and decided to mass also to defend the park from “occupiers.”

A prayer vigil was conducted by the members of the group “Defend Makati” Saturday evening calling the intervention of the Almighty to fix the trouble between Makati and Taguig governments.

In the middle of the new tension at Makati Park, residents fervently prayed the two warring groups should instead head to the table and fix the animosity brought by the Supreme Court decision giving jurisdiction of the 10 EMBOs to Taguig in a long drawn legal battle.

“We, residents are the most affected by this situation. It’s better to have right process, they should sit down because hundreds of residents are affected by this bickerings of the power that be of both cities,” the residents said.

They added that they should set aside their pride to spare the residents of the problem.

“We are praying that the benefits we have been getting before will be given back and it will not happen if both parties are not looking after the welfare of the people but their pride,” they lamented.

They added that as far as they are concerned, the park is owned by Makati and it is helping the students because they are conducting their activities in the area.