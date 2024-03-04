KJC demands justice for leader at Liwasang Bonifacio prayer rally

Demanding justice for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) held a prayer rally at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

About five to ten thousand people in attendance flocked the Bonifacio monument accompanied by a rock band.

Traffic went to normal as police maintained their distance during the prayer rally program.

It was observed that the majority of the attendees were holding flaglets with message “Resign Risa Hontiveros, Justice of Pastor Quibuloy, upheld the rule of law, etc.”

A group of Indegenious People (IP) wearing their tribal attire, rendered tribal dance, which according to them is a call for peace.

It was observed that no big names appeared during the rally while marching band also did their music performance.

Earlier Quiboloy made an recorded announcement that he is in hiding for fear of his life as he accused the administration of having hands on his predicament. He also accused PBBM and the first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on conniving with US-CIA for his arrest in virtue of warrant of arrest issued by US court.

Quibuloy is expected to appear before senate hearing over the complaint of abuses from his women victim on 5 March. Committee chairwoman Senator Risa Hontiveros warned him that failure to appear could mean contempt raps will be put on his head followed by an arrest order.