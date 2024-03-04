Gaming firm infuses P100-M CSR outlay

Listed DigiPlus Interactive Corp. — the operator of digital gaming platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and PeryaGame — has allocated P100 million this year to fund projects of its corporate social responsibility arm.

The company said over the weekend that the planned spending represented close to a 500 percent surge from just P20 million spent last year for corporate projects.

“Through the (BingoPlus) foundation, we provide concrete support to members of the community that have helped make us such a successful business to begin with. That’s why this year, we’re going the extra mile to strategically offer the best possible support and assistance to Filipinos via four pillars of advocacy,” DigiPlus Interactive Corp. President Andy Tsui said.

Advocacy pillars

The BingoPlus Foundation has outlined four key pillars of advocacy this year.

“Bingo sa Edukasyon” aims to support the next generation of Filipino tech talents by alleviating financial burdens for promising students studying technology, allowing them to focus on skill development.

“Bingo sa Kalusugan” seeks to provide accessible healthcare to Filipinos in need, including financial support to ailing individuals and potential assistance to local hospitals to enhance their facilities.