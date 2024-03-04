DOST: Salmonella cases in Phl increased at 42%

The Department of Science and Technology reported on Monday, that recorded cases of salmonella in the Philippines showed a 42 percent increase in 2023.

In a televised interview, DOST Balik scientist and inventor Dr. Homer Pantua said that salmonella is a public health concern where 83 million cases are recorded worldwide.

“Sa Pilipinas naman, it’s around 9,000 noong 2022, naging 13,000 noong 2023, mula January to August, that’s a lot of 42% increase,” he said.

(In the Philippines, it's around 9,000 in 2022 and 13,000 in 2023, from January to August; that's a 42% increase.)

He went on by explaining that the infection is often obtained from uncooked eggs.

“Nakukuha ito kalimitan sa itlog, sa mga hindi nalutong mga pagkain, tapos ang makikita natin sa tao, nagkakaroon ng gastrointestinal disorder tulad ng diarrhea, abdominal cramps, at saka tinatawag natin na lagnat,” he said, adding that in 2023, 47 deaths were recorded due to the said infection.

(It is usually obtained from eggs, from uncooked foods, and then, as we see in humans, we have gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and then what we call fever.)

“Isang dahilan, sabi ko nga puwede itong manggagaling doon sa food chain natin katulad ng itlog, karne, lalo na kapag hindi processed ng maayos. Kalimitan itong mga pagkain nating ito na nai-expose siya or nako-contaminate.”

He added: “Kung hindi ito na-i-process nang husto o hindi natin na-address iyong mga contaminants doon sa environment ng hayop natin kung saan nanggaling iyong mga pagkain, tulad ng itlog, nang karne, doon nagkakaroon tayo ng problema sa salmonellosis.”

(One reason I said it can come from our food chain, such as eggs and meat, especially when it is not processed properly. It is often these foods of ours that are exposed or contaminated. If it's not processed well or we don't address those contaminants in the environment of our animal where your food comes from, like eggs and meat, then we have a problem with salmonellosis.)

With this, Pantua said that the DOST is collaborating with egg producers and research institutions such as the BEPCO Batangas Egg Producers Cooperative and the University of the Philippines, Diliman, to strengthen efforts to identify where salmonella in eggs comes from.

“Ang kagandahan nito, iyong mismong producers natin seryoso sila para maibigay iyong safe at saka quality eggs para sa mga consumers natin,” he said.

(The beauty of this is that our producers themselves are serious about providing safe and quality eggs for our consumers.)

Moreover, Pantua said that the DOST Mobile Biocontainment Lab can also be used to eradicate the salmonella problem in the country.

“In terms of surveillance ng bacteria, ng viruses magagamit natin ito. Sa kasalukuyan, iba’t ibang sakit na ng paghahayupan natin ginagamit ito at sinimulan natin ito sa Bukidnon sa Mindanao, ngayon nasa Batangas tayo, Laguna iyan diyan namin ginagawa ngayon ang mga surveillance,” he said.

“Ang tinitingnan natin African swine fever, tinitingnan din natin ang avian influenza. So, para matulungan natin iyong animal industry natin, ganoon din iyong sa mga food safety natin,” he added.

(In terms of surveillance of bacteria and viruses, we can use it. Currently, we are using it for various livestock diseases, and we started it in Bukidnon in Mindanao, now we are in Batangas, Laguna, which is where we are doing the surveillance now. What we are looking at is African swine fever, we are also looking at avian influenza. So, for us to help our animal industry, the same is true for our food safety.)