DOJ tightened noose on Quiboloy

The Department of Justice overruled the dismissal of charges against Apollo Quiboloy, the founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) by the Davao Prosecutor’s Office.

With this, the indictment of Quiboloy, on charges linking him to qualified trafficking, child abuse, and related offenses can be done now.

The development was disclosed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday, stressing that upon the filing of cases against Quiboloy, the DOJ would seek the Supreme Court’s approval to transfer the trial to courts in Metro Manila.

The move aims to ensure a fair trial and prevent potential violence and unrest associated with Quiboloy’s court appearances and subsequent arrest.

Remulla said, “In light of the potential for unrest, it is prudent to seek a transfer,” as he underscored the necessity to maintain order during legal proceedings involving Quiboloy.

Set to be filed against Quiboloy include sexual abuse of a minor and other acts of child abuse under Republic Act No. 7610, as well as qualified human trafficking under Republic Act No. 9208. The named respondents in these cases are Quiboloy, Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes.

In 2020, the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office dismissed charges against Quiboloy and several others, citing insufficient evidence. Subsequently, the complainant filed a Petition for Review with the DOJ.

“The investigation into this matter has spanned four years, and our thorough examination has revealed compelling grounds to hold Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his associates accountable,” Remulla said, noting the gravity of the allegations involving a 17-year-old complainant.

Remulla hinted at the complainant’s relocation to a safehouse and potential enrollment in the Witness Protection Program due to the prominence of the respondents.

The DOJ chief also reiterated that the pursuit of charges against Quiboloy is devoid of political motivations.

“Despite our personal history, this is purely a matter of duty. It is not an easy decision for me, but it must be done,” Remulla said.

The basis for overturning the Davao Prosecutor’s Office dismissal, Remulla suggested a possible misinterpretation of the case’s facts by the prosecutor.

Earlier, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a wanted poster for Quiboloy and two others for “Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion, and Sex Trafficking of Children; Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, and Coercion; Conspiracy; Bulk Cash Smuggling”.

The charges against Quiboloy were also filed against Teresita Dandan and Helen Panilag.

Quiboloy is “wanted for his alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the United States, via fraudulently obtained visas, and forced the members to solicit donations for a bogus charity, donations that actually were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders,” the FBI said.

Financial sanctions was also imposed by the United States government against Quiboloy.

The sanctions were imposed by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to demonstrate the US government’s focus on promoting respect for human rights and countering corruption in recognition of the International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day.

On the other hand, DOJ has intensified its actions against Quiboloy, the founder of KOJC, The Name Above Every Name Inc., by implementing travel restrictions.

Remulla revealed plans to authorize placing Quiboloy, who previously served as a spiritual adviser to then-President Rodrigo Duterte, under the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO).

He bared his intention to sign the order placing Quiboloy under the ILBO, clarifying that this mechanism serves as a monitoring tool, alerting the government to his movements without preventing him from leaving the country.

Upon the filing of cases against Quiboloy, Remulla announced that the DOJ would promptly seek before courts the issuance of a provisional hold departure order (PHDO), which commands the Bureau of Immigration to prevent individuals suspected of crimes from departing the Philippines.