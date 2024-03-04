DoJ reinstates raps vs Quiboloy

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla revealed on Monday that his department had overturned the dismissal at the prosecutor level of the charges filed against Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Remulla said the Department of Justice reversed the dismissal by the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office of qualified trafficking in person, child abuse, and related offenses against Quiboloy.

Quiboloy, who said he has gone into hiding for fear for his life, is also wanted in the United States on sex trafficking charges.

The pastor had snubbed subpoenas issued by both houses of Congress investigating sex-related allegations against him and alleged franchise violations of his TV network SMNI.

Remulla said they would seek the Supreme Court’s approval to transfer Quiboloy’s trial to courts in Metro Manila to ensure a fair trial and prevent possible violence against witnesses.

“In light of the potential for unrest, it is prudent to seek a transfer,” Remulla said.

Charges to be filed against Quiboloy include the sexual abuse of a minor and other acts of child abuse under Republic Act 7610 and qualified human trafficking under Republic Act 9208.

Quiboloy’s co-respondents in the cases are Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes.

Davao prosecutors dismissed the complaints against Quiboloy in 2020, citing insufficient evidence to bring him to court for a full-blown trial.

“The investigation into this matter has spanned four years, and our thorough examination has revealed compelling grounds to hold Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his associates accountable,” Remulla said.

He hinted at the 17-year-old complainant’s relocation to a safe house and potential enrollment in the Witness Protection Program due to the prominence of the respondents. The DoJ chief reiterated that the charges against Quiboloy were devoid of political motivations.

“Despite our personal history, this is purely a matter of duty. It is not an easy decision for me, but it must be done,” Remulla said, adding that the prosecutors seemed to have misappreciated the facts of the cases.

Earlier, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation released a wanted poster of Quiboloy and two others for “Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion and Sex Trafficking of Children; Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, and Coercion; Conspiracy; Bulk Cash Smuggling.”

Aside from Quiboloy, also charged in the US were Teresita Dandan and Helen Panilag. The US government also imposed financial sanctions on Quiboloy.

Remulla revealed plans to place Quiboloy under an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order to monitor his movements.