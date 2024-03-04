BOC, CCIFP foster collaboration for trade facilitation

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said that on 28 February it met with the Chamber of Commerce & Industry France Philippines (CCIFP) for a networking luncheon in Makati City, with an aim to enhance the bureau's relationship with the corporate sector.

Under Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio's leadership, Kevin Charuel, managing director of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines, expressed his confidence in the cooperative efforts to explore new opportunities with the BOC.

Commissioner Rubio — along with Deputy Commissioner Vener Baquiran of the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group, Deputy Commissioner Clarence Dizon of the Revenue Collection Monitoring Group, and Atty. Jenny P. Diokno, officer-in-charge of Port Operations Service — acknowledged the significance of engaging with formidable individuals from reputable business organizations.

He emphasized the role of the chamber in driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to the economic development of both France and the Philippines.

Among the topics discussed during the said meeting was a summary of BOC's accomplishments and top initiatives. The agency presented its goals and initiatives for the current year while showcasing its accomplishments in 2023.

One of the highlights of the event was the dialogue exchange, which allowed the participants to discuss significant issues pertaining to trade practices. In addition to encouraging participation, this interactive discussion provides a valuable forum for participants to exchange ideas, viewpoints, and expertise, which advances the collaborative exchange of ideas and broadens the understanding of various trade industry aspects.

This engagement serves as a sign of the BOC and private organizations' shared commitment to advancing transparency and collaboration in the direction of a contemporary, trustworthy customs administration that maintains good governance and is among the finest in the world.