BFP opens Makati expo

The Bureau of Fire Protection announced that it launched its first-ever expo which will showcase fire equipment and safety gears over the weekend.

Makati Fire Marshal, F/Supt. Elaine Baylon Evangelista said that the First Makati City Fire and Disaster Resilience Expo 2024 is a two-day event in collaboration with the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office which kicked off on 2 March as part of the Fire Prevention Month.

Apart from the exceptional assets displayed, the event — which took place at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds — also offered educational lectures showing the city’s operational readiness and capabilities for a safer Makati.

“The expo activity is a pioneering project aimed at enhancing community preparedness and resilience through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations and workshops coupled with firefighting technologies, emergency response strategies and the best practices in disaster management,” Evangelista said.

With the city government showing full support of the program, Evangelista stressed that she is confident that the Makati communities are in a better and safer place to live in.

Mayor Abby Binay sent Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo and several councilors to grace the program to go along with droves that included students, young adults and the always-ready-to-help Meralco, Ayala Property Management Corporation and the Cebuana Lhuillier, among others.

“This year under the driving team ‘Shaping a Fire Safe Makati’ together, we stand united in our commitment and to foster a safer and a more resilient community against the threat of fires, the importance of collective action and awareness in fire prevention and the environment,” Binay said in a recorded message.

She also called everyone to come together for a formal commitment to a fire safe Makati by sharing knowledge, foster and awareness, preventive measures that can significantly be used in the risk of fires in a more safer and resilient community for all.

During the expo, simulation and safety experience areas were reserved for elementary and high school students who were then briefed and taught on technique in firefighting, special rescue force tools and equipment, emergency medical, fire suppression, smoke evacuation, among others.