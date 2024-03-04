Abalos advocates for early detection, improved healthcare to combat cancer

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Monday said he has pledged support for measures that promote early detection and prevention of all kinds of cancer.

Abalos said early prevention was a life-saving measure in his personal journey as a cancer survivor.

"Ang hirap, hindi po biro ito. But a lot of these things are preventable," he said.

He then explained that early treatment and detection had helped him survive his medical ordeal.

"And now I am cancer-free. That is why we have this convention so that everyone can have this same opportunity,” Abalos added.

He also issued the statement during his speech before the Philippine College of Surgeons (PCS) Cancer Commission during the Philippine National Cancer Summit 2024, with the theme "Advancing Integrated Cancer Care Systems for the Filipinos" in Quezon City recently.

The summit aims to bring together both public and private stakeholders to address critical challenges and developments in the fight against the dreaded disease.

In the Philippines, cancer is the third-leading cause of death, with over 140,000 new cases and 86,000 cancer-related deaths every year.

The DILG Chief likewise urged government and private stakeholders to help LGUs achieve testing capacity for different types of cancer.

He said the capacity of each LGU to address cancer detection and prevention must be harmonized towards developing a massive plan.

“Importante talaga ang cancer prevention. However, not every LGU is wealthy. That is why we really have to benchmark pagdating dito sa mga tests kung ano ang kaya. A lot of LGUs want to have these functions, kaya tulungan natin sila,” Abalos elaborated.

He continued that improved health care must be one of the top priorities of planned LGUs devolution.

"Ano ba ang kaya ng cities, municipalities, and provinces? Up to what extent?” he continued.

Abalos said the DILG, in its capacity as a member of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) council, has taken steps aimed at both expanding the benefits afforded to cancer patients and promoting health education geared towards cancer prevention and preparedness.

This includes the inclusion of cancer and other rare disease patients as persons with disabilities (PWDs) under Memorandum Circular 2022-017, and the recent DILG-AstraZeneca partnership, which provided free testing machines for chronic kidney disease (CKD) detection.

Abalos noted the DILG is also collaborating with LGUs to identify which early detection and screening services they can offer to their constituents.

He likewise cited the ‘LAB For All’ caravan by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos that brings free medical and laboratory services to various localities.

Abalos also mentioned the 1000 Days Coalition that addresses growth stunting on newborn children brought by malnutrition.