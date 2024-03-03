‘Stop Sinophobia,’ Phl envoy told

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Sunday lambasted Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez over his recent remarks concerning the West Philippine Sea.

This after Romualdez said that the real flashpoint for an armed conflict in the Indo-Pacific Region is in the West Philippine Sea, not Taiwan.

Citing the “skirmishes” that are happening in the area, Romualdez said one “major incident” could trigger the Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the United States.

“And when we do, a commitment made by the US or the commitment we made will happen, and then all hell breaks loose,” he warned.

For Counselor Ji Linpeng, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Manila, it is “deplorable” that Romualdez, “in ignorance of basic facts, again used the South China Sea issue to hype up and launch a baseless accusation and malicious smear campaign against China.”

“Who is stirring up the situation in the South China Sea? Who is spreading the ‘China threat?’ Who is ganging up in small blocks? Who invented ‘economic coercion?’ Where did it originate? Who weaponizes economic power and gets addicted to sanctions? The questions are self-explanatory,” Ji said.

“Peace and development are the trends of the times and the common aspirations of countries in the region. Asian countries and people have the wisdom and ability to solve their own problems,” he added.

He continued: “Bringing in outside forces and forming ‘small circles’ will not help resolve disputes in the South China Sea, but only complicate the regional situation, undermine regional peace and stability, and backfire on its own security.”

Lip service

The Chinese Embassy’s spokesperson also said that the Philippine envoy must stop serving as a “mouthpiece” for another country.

“We urge the said individual to stop spreading erroneous ‘China threat’ and ‘Sinophobia’ remarks, refrain from serving as a mouthpiece for another country, and do more for the benefit of his own people and his country’s relations with China instead,” he said.

According to the Chinese Embassy, it’s only a matter of time until other countries’ commitments are eventually fulfilled.

“For those who habitually pay lip service, whether their promises will be kept this time is for all to wait and see,” the statement read.

Last year, US President Joe Biden affirmed that Washington’s defense commitment to the Philippines is “ironclad.”

Biden stressed Washington’s readiness to invoke its MDT with Manila in the face of Beijing’s increasing aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Major player

The Chinese Embassy emphasized that, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China “plays a major role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.”

“China has always been committed to properly handling the South China Sea disputes with relevant parties through dialogue and consultation while firmly safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” it said.

“China is the Philippines’ largest trading partner and one of its major investment sources. Welcomed and supported by both peoples, China-Philippines economic and trade cooperation has brought tremendous benefits to both countries,” it added.

Over the past years, tensions have risen between China’s coastguards and Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration rejected Beijing’s historical claims in the West Philippine Sea and favored Manila’s sovereign rights.

Ambassador Romualdez was yet to respond to a request for a reaction by this paper at press time.