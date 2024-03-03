Residents pray for resolution in Makati-Taguig dispute

A prayer vigil was conducted by members of “Defend Makati” on Saturday evening, calling for a divine intervention to fix the trouble between Makati and Taguig governments.

Amid the recent conflict at Makati Park, the local residents passionately prayed for the two opposing groups to resolve their differences through peaceful negotiations. This tension stemmed from the Supreme Court's ruling that granted jurisdiction of the 10 EMBOs to Taguig, leading to a prolonged legal dispute.

“We are praying that the benefits we have been getting before will be given back; and it will not happen if both parties are not looking after the welfare of the people but their pride, " the residents lamented.

They said, as far as they are concerned, the park is owned by Makati. It is beneficial for the students since they carry out their activities there.

“The issue here is territory only, the facilities and infrastructure is not included,” they added.

At least 100 security guards of Makati is manning the facility to make sure it won't be taken by personnel of Taguig who are gathered outside.