RAC Makati present at PROCON Cebu

The highly anticipated 12th Pilipinas Rotaract Convention held at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino last 16 to 18 February 2024 was participated in by 10 districts across the Philippines.

Ten members from the Rotaract Club of Makati participated. Top Outstanding President Emmanuel Adrian Manuel led his team which included immediate past president John Nicole Dela Cruz, Secretary Hira Angelica Hermoso, past presidents Mark Gil Cato, Prame Rose Cato, and April Jan Sembrano, Foundation Chair Jover Acebuche, Club Membership Chair Joseph Carlo Tan, and dedicated Rotaractors Ninna Shania Tumbagahan and James Calvin Piñero.

Memorable moments

The three-day convention brimmed with engaging activities and memorable moments. Festivities commenced with a vibrant Festival Booth, where delegates were entertained by lively musical and dance performances and treated to a delectable array of culinary delights showcasing the diverse flavors of the Philippines. The evening culminated in a Moonlit Masquerade gala night, setting the stage for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration.

Day two started with a noble cause as participants gathered for the Walk to End Polio, a testament to the unwavering commitment of Rotaractors in efforts to eradicate this debilitating disease. This event saw the active involvement of Secretary Hira Hermoso, PP April Jan Sembrano and Rtr. James Calvin Piñero.

Following the walk, attendees delved into plenary lectures focusing on Rotary’s seven areas of focus, deepening their understanding of these critical pillars ofservice. In the afternoon, participants had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history of Cebu City, exploring iconic landmarks such as the Cebu Heritage Monument, Casa Gorordo, Fort Santiago, and the revered Magellan Cross.

High energy

A visit to the Sto. Niño Magnet of Love at the Synodal Church and the Basilica Minor del Santo Niño de Cebu added a touch of spiritual reverence to the day’s itinerary. That night was concluded with a high-energy Y2K themed rave party, ensuring that every moment was filled with excitement and fun.

The final day of the convention focused on strengthening ties among Rotaract clubs across the Philippines, paving the way for enhanced partnerships and collaboration to further extend their impact and reach through Twin Club Signing with Rotaract Club of Bagong Sandigan, Rotaract Club of Lucena South, Rotaract Club of San Pedro East and Rotaract Club of Manila Zobel.