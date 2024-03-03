QCPD conducts community engagement in support of Bagong Pilipinas sa Barangay

The Quezon City Police District has started the conduct of community engagement in support of Bagong Pilipinas sa Barangay.

Last week, QCPD through its District Community Affairs and Development Division (DCADD), led by P/Col. Benjamin Aiola collaborated with Project 6 Police Station 15, District Mobile Force Battalion, and Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa, organized a community engagement event on at Sitio San Roque, Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City.

During the event, informative lectures were conducted, focusing on topics such as Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness (CATA), Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) Program/Drug Awareness, and Crime Prevention Safety Tips to 150 members of the Samahan ng Nagkakaisa Tungo sa Bagong Pag-asa and PHMI Force Multipliers. This session aimed to empower residents with preemptive measures against crime and the deceptive recruitment tactics of the CPP, NPA, and NDF.

Food packs were also distributed along with information, education, and communication (IEC) materials, and copies of the PARAK newspaper showcasing QCPD accomplishments. Free haircuts were also provided to support the community's welfare.

Furthermore, QCPD, together with DCAD personnel and Anonas Police Station 9, RCADD NCRPO, and PCADG, conducted another community engagement initiative at Arboretum, Barangay UP Campus, and Barangay San Vicente, Quezon City.

In addition to informative lectures and food pack distribution, discussions on the Kapulisan Simbahan at Mamamayanan (KASIMBAYANAN) were held with 200 members of the Mothers and Women Association of Barangay San Vicente, as well as Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPSOs) and Kawal Pinoy Volunteers of Barangay UP Campus.

"Our commitment to Bagong Pilipinas sa Barangay reflects our dedication to building safer and more cohesive communities. By working hand in hand with residents, we can effectively address issues and ensure the well-being of everyone," P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan said.

“The QCPD remains steadfast in its efforts to uphold peace and order, promote community engagement, and contribute to the overall development of Quezon City,” he emphasized.