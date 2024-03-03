PAF, SK Air Force wow with aerobatics show

The Philippine Air Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force, in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the two countries establishing diplomatic relations, co-hosted this year’s Black Eagles Airshow and Friendship Flight.

Running until 5 March, the airshow kicked off yesterday at the Clark Air Base in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, with a special friendship flight featuring four Filipino-piloted FA-50PHs and eight T-50Bs flown by South Koreans.

Aerial maneuvers by the Black Eagles aerobatic team from South Korea that left vibrant trails in the sky wowed the crowd.

The 12 FA-50PHs, which the Philippine Air Force is operating, were acquired through a purchase contract signed by the country with the Korea Aerospace Industries in 2014.

PAF spokesperson Col. Consuelo Castillio said the South Korean-made light fighter jets have proven to be a game changer, their capabilities coming to the fore during the 2017 siege of Marawi against the terrorist Maute group.

The T-50Bs used by the ROKAF aerobatic team are trainer jet versions of their regular air superiority platform.

ROKAF Air Defense and Control Command chief Maj. Gen. Park Chang Kyu conveyed South Korea’s appreciation to Filipinos for their steadfast trust and friendship over the past years.

Park underscored the “deep trust and close cooperation of both nations, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the bond even further.”

Teodoro and Park were joined by the Korean Ambassador to the Philippines, Lee Sang-Hwa, Armed Forces of the Philippines officials, and guests from local Korean communities.

The three-day airshow, featuring exhibits from South Korean defense companies, is open to the public.