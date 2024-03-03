NHA aids Cavite fire victims

The National Housing Authority over the weekend reported that it has distributed P380,000 in financial aid to 38 families whose houses were razed by fire in four barangays of Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

NHA Region IV Manager Roderick T. Ibañez, as a representative of NHA general manager Joeben Tai, led the cash distribution of P10,000 to each beneficiary from Barangays Paliparan, Burol, Langkaan and Salitran at the City Hall of Dasmariñas.

The NHA conducts its Emergency Housing Assistance Program to extend its housing services through the provision of cash assistance to victims of calamities to help them buy the necessary housing materials to rebuild their homes.

Aside from fire incidents, the NHA’s EHAP also responds to other disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes, and floods.

One of the beneficiaries, Kayezelle C. Buison, 20 years old and from Barangay Paliparan 3, laid out her plans for the cash assistance she received.

“Thank you very much, NHA and GM Tai. This financial help will serve as an additional fund for our small business to invest new furniture in our house. Because until now, we haven’t yet recovered from the tragedy that we suffered,” Buison said.