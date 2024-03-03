Marcelino notes higher PLMar enrollment

The number of enrollees in the city-run Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina is increasing as the city government has improved access on quality education, Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro said an interview over the weekend.

“PLMar now has 8,000 enrollees plus 5,000 Senior High School (Grades 11 and 12) students,” Teodoro said.

“Another 3,000 or 4,000 enrollees will be increased by next year,” Teodoro added.

Teodoro also said that all courses of the city-run university are duly accredited by the Commission on Higher Education.

PLMar has more than P200 million budget for the current academic year.

“For the next academic year, we will be able to increase by another P50 million so that our free college education will continue,” the mayor added.

Meanwhile, the office of First District Rep. Marjorey Ann “Maan” Teodoro has been providing educational assistance to students from different universities under the Student Assistance For Recovery and Transition from CHED as assistance in their studies.

This is one of the programs of the government that seeks to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the students.