Man who drew gun in QC traffic altercation nabbed

A man who drew gun after getting involved in traffic altercation, was nabbed by the quick response cops in Quezon City over the weekend.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Cubao Police Station 7 (PS 7), led by P/Lt.Col. June Paolo Abrazado identified the road rage Patrick Ewing Manabat, 34 years old, a resident of Havana Vista Verde, Caloocan City.

Abrazado said they had arrested Manabat through a call for assistance of the QC Hotline 911. The caller informed the police that he saw a traffic altercation at approximately 6:19 PM on 1 March 2024, between Manabat and Kenneth Andrey Roxas, 27, a resident of Brgy. Socorro, Quezon City, along P. Tuazon Blvd., corner Times Square, Brgy. Socorro, Cubao, Quezon City. During the altercation, Manabat threatened Roxas using his firearm, which prompted the concerned bystander to call QC Hotline 911 for assistance.

Responding swiftly, operatives from PS 7 proceeded which led to the apprehension of the suspect and the recovery of a caliber 9mm pistol, Glock 17, with 16 live ammunition.

Manabat was charged with grave threat before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, while verification procedures are underway regarding his firearm.

QCPD Director, P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, commended his men and the alert bystander whose timely report of the incident led to the apprehension of the suspect.

"Let us continue to work hand in hand with the authorities to foster a safer environment for everyone," he added.