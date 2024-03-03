Heads up, baby Swifties! DSWD requires clearance for minors departing Phl

Attention, young Swifties! Minors who wish to participate in the Eras tour overseas are required to secure clearance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

According to the DSWD website, travel authorization is mandatory for Filipino minors who are traveling overseas on their own as tourists. It is also necessary to add minors who are traveling with someone other than their parent.

With Taylor Swift's The Era's Tour slated for March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, hundreds of young adults and minors are expected to go to Singapore to witness her. On Sunday afternoon, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) sent out a reminder.

The BI also reminded young Swifties under 18 years old to secure parental consent if they were traveling alone.

"We are expecting an increase in travelers during the first week of March during the Taylor Swift concert period, and of course as the summer season enters," BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

Tansingco added that they are expecting almost 150k Filipino departures for the first week of March, saying that the Filipino travelers bound to attend the concert may add to the bulk.

The BI Chief also reminded concertgoers to fill out their e-travel form 72 hours prior to departure and check in at least three hours prior to their flight to avoid being inconvenient.