Florida governor vetoes social media ban for youth

MIAMI, United States (AFP) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a blanket social media ban for youths under age 16.

DeSantis signaled the possible veto last week, saying that a proposal approved by the state legislature needed improvement.

The Republican governor, however, said lawmakers are working on a new proposal that addresses concerns about privacy issues and parental rights.

“Protecting children from harms associated with social media is important, as is supporting parents’ rights and maintaining the ability of adults to engage in anonymous speech,” DeSantis posted on X.

“I anticipate the new bill will recognize these priorities and will be signed into law soon.”

The original text required social media platforms to bar youth under age 16 from having accounts.

The legislation sought to protect children’s mental health against the “addictive features” of such platforms, amid fears over sexual predators, cyber bullying and teen suicide.

Most social media networks already have a minimum age of 13 to open an account, though they do little to ensure compliance.