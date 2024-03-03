Empower HER

National Women's Month, celebrated every March in the Philippines, is a tribute to women's invaluable contributions to various aspects of society.

This observance, closely aligned with International Women's Day on March 8th themed "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," underscores the significance of gender equality and women's empowerment worldwide. In the Philippines, this month-long celebration provides a platform to raise awareness, advocate for gender parity, and honor the achievements of women throughout history.

The 2024 National Women's Month Celebration aims to capitalize on the recurring theme “WE for gender equality and inclusive society,” introduced in 2023. This theme launched to renew commitment to the advocacy builds upon the accomplishments under the 2016-2022 theme, “WE Make CHANGE Work for Women.”

One of the primary objectives of National Women's Month in the Philippines is to promote women's rights and gender mainstreaming across different sectors. Government agencies, non-governmental organizations, schools, and businesses collaborate to implement programs and initiatives that address gender disparities and empower women economically, socially, and politically. This concerted effort is crucial in creating a more inclusive and equitable society where women can fully participate and contribute to nation-building.

Moreover, National Women's Month serves as a platform to recognize the achievements and contributions of Filipino women in various fields. From politics and governance to arts and sciences, women in the Philippines have played pivotal roles in shaping the country's history and culture. By highlighting their accomplishments, the celebration honors their legacy and inspires future generations of women to pursue their aspirations without limitations.

Additionally, National Women's Month provides an opportunity to address the persistent challenges and obstacles hindering gender equality and women's empowerment. Issues such as gender-based violence, unequal access to education and healthcare, and limited economic opportunities continue to affect many women in the Philippines. Through advocacy and awareness-raising activities, the month-long celebration seeks to spark meaningful conversations and actions to address these issues and promote positive change.

By commemorating the achievements of women, raising awareness of gender issues, and promoting initiatives for positive change, the celebration contributes to building a more inclusive and equitable society where every individual, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.